Are T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 12.4 million shares of the T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) were traded, and its beta was -1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.15 or 6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.19M. IDAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -260.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.79% since then. We note from T Stamp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

T Stamp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IDAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T Stamp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.19 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.49% year-to-date, but still up 37.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 165.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDAI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect T Stamp Inc. to make $1.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.90%.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 21.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.80% of T Stamp Inc. shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.69%. T Stamp Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.75% or 50334.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14367.0 shares worth $34559.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 14448.0 shares worth around $46558.0, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.