Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.07M. ALT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.49, offering almost -696.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.03% since then. We note from Altimmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.36 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.04% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is -9.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Altimmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.00 percent over the past six months and at a 2.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.60%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Altimmune Inc. shares, and 80.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.83%. Altimmune Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 4.96 million shares worth $20.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.43% or 3.66 million shares worth $12.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $64.01 million, making up 10.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $32.63 million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.