Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around -$0.17 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.27M. AHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -282.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.24% since then. We note from Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 147.56% year-to-date, but still up 8.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is -3.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -35.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 26.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders