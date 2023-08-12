Why STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -8.59% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SSKN share’s 52-week high remains $1.39, putting it -139.66% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $20.38M, with an average of 49810.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SSKN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $SSFN.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) trade information

After registering a -8.59% downside in the last session, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9412 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -8.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.71%, and -40.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.96%. Short interest in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 28.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.90, implying an increase of 85.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.80 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSKN has been trading -589.66% off suggested target high and -555.17% from its likely low.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) shares are -43.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.75% against 14.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -101.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

SSKN Dividends

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.