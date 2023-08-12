Why Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 11.94% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MVLA share’s 52-week high remains $10.76, putting it -781.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $63.46M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 563.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MVLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $MVLAW.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

After registering a 11.94% upside in the last session, Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 11.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.69%, and -45.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.88%. Short interest in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.38, implying an increase of 63.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.40 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MVLA has been trading -227.87% off suggested target high and -96.72% from its likely low.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Movella Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) shares are -87.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.58% against 19.70%.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Movella Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Movella Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.01% of the shares at 58.31% float percentage. In total, 48.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 16.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC with 5.19 million shares, or about 10.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.05 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 0.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 1.68 million.