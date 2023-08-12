Why GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply a decrease of -8.94% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The GSIT share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -200.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $85.35M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

After registering a -8.94% downside in the last session, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.03 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -8.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.41%, and -46.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.44%. Short interest in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 59.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSIT has been trading -145.4% off suggested target high and -145.4% from its likely low.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 3.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GSI Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

GSI Technology Inc. insiders hold 26.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.62% of the shares at 38.82% float percentage. In total, 28.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Roumell Asset Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 6.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.73 million shares, or about 2.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.39 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 6.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.