Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EVTL share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -651.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $337.55M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EVTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.47%, and -18.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.57%. Short interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.68, implying an increase of 8.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.18 and $2.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVTL has been trading -56.49% off suggested target high and 23.38% from its likely low.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertical Aerospace Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) shares are -21.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 8.50%.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. insiders hold 76.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.08% of the shares at 51.25% float percentage. In total, 12.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 2.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 71375.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 5.49 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26332.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 55823.0.