UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Friday – Up 69.0% From The Lows, What Happens Next

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.16, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The URGN share’s 52-week high remains $23.93, putting it -7.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.87. The company has a valuation of $644.19M, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 570.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give URGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.92.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.58 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.16%, and 146.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 149.83%. Short interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.25, implying an increase of 43.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, URGN has been trading -143.68% off suggested target high and 18.77% from its likely low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UroGen Pharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares are 150.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.95% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.60% this quarter before jumping 43.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $19.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.15 million and $18.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.60% before jumping 29.50% in the following quarter.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

UroGen Pharma Ltd. insiders hold 9.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.68% of the shares at 73.92% float percentage. In total, 66.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.06 million shares, or about 3.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $23.49 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 3.37 million.