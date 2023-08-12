Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Has Advanced -88.49% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $1.50?

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply a decrease of -1.45% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TRKA share’s 52-week high remains $24.75, putting it -1113.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $34.44M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 845.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRKA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.31 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.92%, and -19.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.66%. Short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying a decrease of -36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRKA has been trading 26.47% off suggested target high and 26.47% from its likely low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Troika Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders hold 7.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.61% of the shares at 2.83% float percentage. In total, 2.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 1.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 34679.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.21 million.