This Is A Time To Invest In Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.05, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The GBTG share’s 52-week high remains $8.40, putting it -19.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $3.21B, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GBTG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.13 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.31%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.44%. Short interest in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 10.66 days time to cover.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global Business Travel Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) shares are -4.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.71% against -5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $537.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $547.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $488 million and $527 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.10% before jumping 3.90% in the following quarter.

GBTG Dividends

Global Business Travel Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Business Travel Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

Global Business Travel Group Inc. insiders hold 19.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.94% of the shares at 104.25% float percentage. In total, 83.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.71 million shares (or 36.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ares Management LLC with 8.68 million shares, or about 12.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $57.52 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 3.68 million.