This Is A Time To Build A Position In Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS)

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The UTRS share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -921.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $42.62M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UTRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Northern Trust Corporation.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2530 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.92%, and -5.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.30%. Short interest in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTRS has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -334.78% from its likely low.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minerva Surgical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares are -43.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.36% against 18.00%.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minerva Surgical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.