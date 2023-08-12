Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) On Friday – Up 66.47% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.71, to imply an increase of 5.50% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The TERN share’s 52-week high remains $14.04, putting it -109.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $468.21M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 897.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TERN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

After registering a 5.50% upside in the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.50 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 5.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.15%, and -17.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.09%. Short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) saw shorts transact 4.39 million shares and set a 6.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.44, implying an increase of 59.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TERN has been trading -272.58% off suggested target high and -19.23% from its likely low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares are -29.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.95% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before falling -13.80% for the next one.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.43% of the shares at 104.22% float percentage. In total, 102.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.64 million shares (or 13.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 7.62 million shares, or about 13.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $90.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 4.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 11.55 million.