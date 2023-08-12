Should You Expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) To Recover From Its 47.76% Gain From Highs?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $478.98, to imply a decrease of -3.49% or -$17.31 in intraday trading. The KLAC share’s 52-week high remains $517.30, putting it -8.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $250.20. The company has a valuation of $66.49B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for KLA Corporation (KLAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KLAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $KLA Corporation.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) trade information

After registering a -3.49% downside in the last session, KLA Corporation (KLAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 508.33 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.52%, and 0.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.04%. Short interest in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw shorts transact 2.23 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $537.00, implying an increase of 10.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $425.00 and $600.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KLAC has been trading -25.27% off suggested target high and 11.27% from its likely low.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KLA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KLA Corporation (KLAC) shares are 18.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.39% against 12.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 63.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.02% annually.

KLAC Dividends

KLA Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KLA Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s Major holders

KLA Corporation insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.76% of the shares at 91.97% float percentage. In total, 91.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.0 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.98 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.38 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KLA Corporation (KLAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.31 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.62 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.51 billion.