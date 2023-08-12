Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Shares Fall :-481.4% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply an increase of 6.61% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The PYXS share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -168.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $101.32M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PYXS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

After registering a 6.61% upside in the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.64 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 6.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.03%, and -7.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.54%. Short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying an increase of 75.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYXS has been trading -481.4% off suggested target high and -55.04% from its likely low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pyxis Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares are 69.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.07% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.70% this quarter before jumping 24.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $620k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $620k.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pyxis Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Oncology Inc. insiders hold 30.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.24% of the shares at 37.98% float percentage. In total, 26.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Laurion Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.48 million shares, or about 6.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 million.