Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Recovered 41.1% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 17.45% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 10.33% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PLAG share’s 52-week high remains $1.14, putting it -56.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $51.61M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

After registering a 10.33% upside in the last session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7656 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 10.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.78%, and 55.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.45%. Short interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) saw shorts transact 17410.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 99.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLAG has been trading -20447.95% off suggested target high and -20447.95% from its likely low.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Planet Green Holdings Corp. insiders hold 41.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.14% of the shares at 0.24% float percentage. In total, 0.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 83000.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40794.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 15330.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $7534.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 83000.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51460.0