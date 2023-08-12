Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Gain Of 45.6% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -64.69% – What Should You Do Now?

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25. The PSHG share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -680.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $15.75M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800 this Friday, 08/11/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.19%, and 47.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.69%. Short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $90.00, implying an increase of 98.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSHG has been trading -7100.0% off suggested target high and -7100.0% from its likely low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -45.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 106.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders hold 8.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.44% of the shares at 14.66% float percentage. In total, 13.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 2.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 0.26 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.