Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAVS): How Can A Stock Be Down -50.90% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 20.68% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The PAVS share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -207.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $16.76M, with an average of 16219.999999999998 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAVS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) trade information

After registering a 20.68% upside in the last session, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7800 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 20.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.48%, and -17.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.90%. Short interest in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) saw shorts transact 2190.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.00, implying an increase of 96.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAVS has been trading -2652.29% off suggested target high and -2652.29% from its likely low.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) estimates and forecasts

PAVS Dividends

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS)’s Major holders

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.07% of the shares at 0.07% float percentage. In total, 0.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22700.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49486.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 21289.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $46410.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 306.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $667.0