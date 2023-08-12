Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -10.14% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The VEDU share’s 52-week high remains $1.67, putting it -542.31% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $10.59M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 842.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

After registering a -10.14% downside in the last session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3647 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -10.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.90%, and -30.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.79%. Short interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) saw shorts transact 66780.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) estimates and forecasts

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. insiders hold 76.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.09% of the shares at 0.36% float percentage. In total, 0.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22075.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23620.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 11375.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12171.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22075.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19869.0