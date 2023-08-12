Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.57, to imply a decrease of -6.06% or -$1.78 in intraday trading. The GPCR share’s 52-week high remains $42.55, putting it -54.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.80. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

After registering a -6.06% downside in the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.50 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.74%, and -12.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.04%. Short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 11.53 days time to cover.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Structure Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) shares are 21.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.12% against 11.50%.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Structure Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.29% of the shares at 41.33% float percentage. In total, 41.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Track Capital, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 6.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 1.75 million shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $48.25 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 8.33 million.