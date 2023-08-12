Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Have Gained 33.01% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.52, to imply a decrease of -11.11% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The MSGM share’s 52-week high remains $49.50, putting it -796.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $52.99M, with an average of 3.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 520.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MSGM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.91.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

After registering a -11.11% downside in the last session, Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.08 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -11.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.66%, and 36.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.01%. Short interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) saw shorts transact 10400.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -10.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSGM has been trading 9.42% off suggested target high and 9.42% from its likely low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Motorsport Games Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) shares are -57.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.11% against 1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.70% this quarter before jumping 74.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.01 million and $1.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -28.80% before jumping 152.70% in the following quarter.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Motorsport Games Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Motorsport Games Inc. insiders hold 54.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 4.55% float percentage. In total, 2.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14081.0 shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77727.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alliancebernstein L.P. with 12216.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $67432.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1876.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10355.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 564.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 3113.0.