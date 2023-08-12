Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.10, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The KNSA share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -20.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.14. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 533.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the last session, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.37 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.56%, and 22.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.15%. Short interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw shorts transact 3.44 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.40, implying an increase of 32.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNSA has been trading -87.13% off suggested target high and -16.96% from its likely low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) shares are 23.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -121.15% against 11.50%.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.35% of the shares at 101.08% float percentage. In total, 96.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 9.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 3.26 million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $35.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 11.99 million.