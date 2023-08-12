Is Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Expensive At $0.25? Check These Facts.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 6.34% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TNON share’s 52-week high remains $3.11, putting it -1144.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $5.25M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 704.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

After registering a 6.34% upside in the last session, Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3098 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 6.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.03%, and -23.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.18%. Short interest in Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before jumping 47.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 502.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $208k and $277k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 496.20% before jumping 528.20% in the following quarter.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenon Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Tenon Medical Inc. insiders hold 17.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.52% of the shares at 24.86% float percentage. In total, 20.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TMD Wealth Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 16.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA) with 0.21 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $53446.0.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds roughly 78060.0 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19515.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58003.0, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 14500.0.