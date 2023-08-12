Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IVVD share’s 52-week high remains $4.90, putting it -206.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $176.32M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Invivyd Inc. (IVVD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IVVD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6900 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.84%, and 15.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.67%. Short interest in Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw shorts transact 2.31 million shares and set a 9.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IVVD has been trading -212.5% off suggested target high and 37.5% from its likely low.

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invivyd Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) shares are -15.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.70% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.90% this quarter before falling -52.00% for the next one.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invivyd Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc. insiders hold 25.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.29% of the shares at 98.36% float percentage. In total, 73.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.95 million shares (or 12.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is M28 Capital Management LP with 9.25 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.8 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.