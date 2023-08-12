ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.25, to imply an increase of 32.20% or $2.74 in intraday trading. The IZM share’s 52-week high remains $9.48, putting it 15.73% up since that peak but still an impressive 85.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $90.00M, with an average of 57990.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 159.94K shares over the past 3 months.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) trade information

After registering a 32.20% upside in the last session, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.29 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 32.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.31%, and 90.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 239.88%. Short interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) saw shorts transact 66470.0 shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) estimates and forecasts

IZM Dividends

ICZOOM Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ICZOOM Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM)’s Major holders

ICZOOM Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.90% of the shares at 2.90% float percentage. In total, 2.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71000.0 shares (or 1.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 56083.0 shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $97023.0.