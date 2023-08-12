HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Gain Of 11.47 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply a decrease of -8.04% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HUBC share’s 52-week high remains $23.83, putting it -4864.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $46.72M, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

After registering a -8.04% downside in the last session, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6299 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -8.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.16%, and 11.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.24%. Short interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. insiders hold 37.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.68% of the shares at 36.48% float percentage. In total, 22.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynwood Capital Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.88 million shares (or 3.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 2.57 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.21 million.