Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Is Up 4.67% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.14, to imply an increase of 2.61% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $3.57, putting it -13.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $505.63M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 507.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SUPV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside in the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.67%, and -0.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.37%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.52, implying a decrease of -24.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.02 and $4.64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUPV has been trading -47.77% off suggested target high and 67.52% from its likely low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are 24.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 3.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.70% this quarter before jumping 175.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $119.76 million.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders hold 20.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.13% of the shares at 5.20% float percentage. In total, 4.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Long Focus Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 1.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.86 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 96440.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.