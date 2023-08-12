Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) Stocks Fall -11.74% YTD; What Next For It?

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.97, to imply an increase of 12.73% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The GRNT share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -75.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 213.82K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.73% upside in the last session, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.02 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 12.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.37%, and 18.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.74%. Short interest in Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Granite Ridge Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) shares are 10.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.38% against -31.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 950.00% this quarter before falling -42.90% for the next one.

GRNT Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Granite Ridge Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 5.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s Major holders

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. insiders hold 79.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.35% of the shares at 21.20% float percentage. In total, 4.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 2.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zazove Associates LLC with 1.04 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61330.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.