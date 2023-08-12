For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Is Worth A Shot

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 2.90% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PALI share’s 52-week high remains $18.42, putting it -2494.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $4.84M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PALI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

After registering a 2.90% upside in the last session, Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0900 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -65.20%, and -65.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.35%. Short interest in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 95.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PALI has been trading -2153.52% off suggested target high and -2153.52% from its likely low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palisade Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares are -68.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.50% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.50% this quarter before jumping 91.50% for the next one.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palisade Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Palisade Bio Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.29% of the shares at 1.31% float percentage. In total, 1.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3227.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2291.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 2479.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1760.0.

We also have Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 2026.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1438.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1551.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 1101.0.