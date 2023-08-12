FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Is Worth A Gamble At $5.46

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.46, to imply an increase of 5.00% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The FNGR share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -79.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $316.57M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 771.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FNGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

After registering a 5.00% upside in the last session, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.80%, and -9.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 94.31%. Short interest in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -9.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FNGR has been trading 8.42% off suggested target high and 8.42% from its likely low.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21 million.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 16 and October 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FingerMotion Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

FingerMotion Inc. insiders hold 48.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.39% of the shares at 2.69% float percentage. In total, 1.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 57799.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 83230.0.