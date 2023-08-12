Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Surged -60.35% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply a decrease of -11.13% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ELBM share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -410.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $42.21M, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELBM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

After registering a -11.13% downside in the last session, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -11.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.45%, and -10.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.21%. Short interest in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw shorts transact 1.36 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.79, implying an increase of 81.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.58 and $7.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELBM has been trading -761.36% off suggested target high and -193.18% from its likely low.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electra Battery Materials Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) shares are -60.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.55% against 7.30%.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electra Battery Materials Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Electra Battery Materials Corporation insiders hold 1.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.75% of the shares at 10.88% float percentage. In total, 10.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.18 million shares (or 8.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Osaic Holdings Inc with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million