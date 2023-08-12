ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Loss Of -31.15 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -3.15% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ECX share’s 52-week high remains $11.32, putting it -183.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 220.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ECX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

After registering a -3.15% downside in the last session, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.93 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -3.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.86%, and -31.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.94%. Short interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.88, implying an increase of 94.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61.77 and $71.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ECX has been trading -1699.75% off suggested target high and -1444.25% from its likely low.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ECARX Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) shares are -38.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.78% against 19.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $160.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $302.81 million.

ECX Dividends

ECARX Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

ECARX Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 0.39% float percentage. In total, 0.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altshuler Shaham Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 72806.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.43 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 36264.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million