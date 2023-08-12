Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) Up 56.52% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -63.19% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 10.99% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -1204.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $2.74M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 322.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

After registering a 10.99% upside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7599 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 10.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.97%, and -50.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.19%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) saw shorts transact 52280.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $248.40, implying an increase of 99.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $248.40 and $248.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXF has been trading -35900.0% off suggested target high and -35900.0% from its likely low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.