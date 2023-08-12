DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock Falls -2.78 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply a decrease of -2.78% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The DOYU share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -101.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $327.12M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give DOYU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside in the last session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.26%, and -9.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.00%. Short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw shorts transact 13.98 million shares and set a 21.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.47, implying an increase of 87.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.33 and $15.02 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOYU has been trading -1330.48% off suggested target high and -502.86% from its likely low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $184.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $184.48 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 86.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.31% annually.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders hold 3.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.02% of the shares at 20.80% float percentage. In total, 20.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oasis Management Co Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 4.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pentwater Capital Management Lp with 7.96 million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.36 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2.04 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 1.97 million.