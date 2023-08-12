Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Has Recovered 17.44% So Far, But Another -130.24% Loss Is Possible.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.55, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DH share’s 52-week high remains $24.29, putting it -130.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.71. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 691.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.47 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.72%, and -9.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.00%. Short interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) saw shorts transact 6.25 million shares and set a 13.29 days time to cover.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Definitive Healthcare Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are -17.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.35% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $61.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.55 million and $57.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.90% before jumping 12.00% in the following quarter.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders hold 1.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.42% of the shares at 109.25% float percentage. In total, 107.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 56.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $645.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 5.45 million shares, or about 4.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $59.93 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 2.61 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 21.24 million.