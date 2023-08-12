Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) Up 22.00% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.64, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $3.67 in intraday trading. The CCOI share’s 52-week high remains $75.00, putting it -7.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.75. The company has a valuation of $3.32B, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 318.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.49 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.13%, and 6.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.00%. Short interest in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw shorts transact 1.37 million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) shares are 5.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.25% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 158.80% this quarter before jumping 850.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $300.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $150 million and $151.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 100.30% before jumping 97.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -88.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.48% annually.

CCOI Dividends

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.74, with the share yield ticking at 5.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s Major holders

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. insiders hold 12.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.43% of the shares at 100.69% float percentage. In total, 88.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 15.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $464.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.24 million shares, or about 10.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $333.58 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.24 million shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $209.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 74.95 million.