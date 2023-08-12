Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Spiked 2.17% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $427.94, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The CHTR share’s 52-week high remains $484.27, putting it -13.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $297.66. The company has a valuation of $64.65B, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CHTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $8.24.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 430.38 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.17%, and 11.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.20%. Short interest in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw shorts transact 8.43 million shares and set a 7.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $480.91, implying an increase of 11.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $291.00 and $665.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHTR has been trading -55.4% off suggested target high and 32.0% from its likely low.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Charter Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) shares are 8.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.33% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.70% this quarter before jumping 19.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $13.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.84 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.67 billion and $13.67 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.30% before jumping 1.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.74% annually.

CHTR Dividends

Charter Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Charter Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s Major holders

Charter Communications Inc. insiders hold 33.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.47% of the shares at 105.13% float percentage. In total, 69.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.68 million shares (or 5.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.23 million shares, or about 5.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.94 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 5.03 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.71 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 billion.