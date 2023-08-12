Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Stock?

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decrease of -15.56% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The SIEN share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -464.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $31.90M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sientra Inc. (SIEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SIEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

After registering a -15.56% downside in the last session, Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.32 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -15.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.65%, and -34.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.68%. Short interest in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 59.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIEN has been trading -292.16% off suggested target high and -56.86% from its likely low.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sientra Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares are 47.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.10% against 9.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 6.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sientra Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Sientra Inc. insiders hold 10.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.76% of the shares at 27.56% float percentage. In total, 24.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stifel Financial Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.29 million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 88016.0, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.