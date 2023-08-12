Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Stock?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.06, to imply a decrease of -3.62% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The SIGA share’s 52-week high remains $24.93, putting it -392.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.72. The company has a valuation of $350.61M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 958.16K shares over the past 3 months.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.79 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.00%, and 1.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.58%. Short interest in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw shorts transact 4.88 million shares and set a 10.14 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 54.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIGA has been trading -117.39% off suggested target high and -117.39% from its likely low.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) shares are -20.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 128.26% against 10.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -49.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.