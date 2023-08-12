Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Stock?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.16, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FSK share’s 52-week high remains $22.22, putting it -10.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.49. The company has a valuation of $5.65B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FSK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.47 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and 2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.25%. Short interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw shorts transact 4.16 million shares and set a 3.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.45, implying an increase of 6.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSK has been trading -19.05% off suggested target high and 5.75% from its likely low.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FS KKR Capital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) shares are 5.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.21% against 19.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.10% this quarter before falling -8.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $450.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $455.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $411 million and $449 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 1.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.32% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 3.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.90% annually.

FSK Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.56, with the share yield ticking at 12.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s Major holders

FS KKR Capital Corp. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.85% of the shares at 35.94% float percentage. In total, 35.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.72 million shares (or 7.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $364.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. with 11.68 million shares, or about 4.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $216.12 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF holds roughly 4.13 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 12.51 million.