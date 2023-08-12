Boom Or Bust: What Are Cricut Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) Future Prospects?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.33, to imply a decrease of -4.00% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The CRCT share’s 52-week high remains $16.51, putting it -59.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.36. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Cricut Inc. (CRCT), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CRCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

After registering a -4.00% downside in the last session, Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.43 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -4.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.34%, and -21.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.20%. Short interest in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw shorts transact 7.58 million shares and set a 24.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -47.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRCT has been trading 3.19% off suggested target high and 51.6% from its likely low.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cricut Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares are 13.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.14% against 19.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $196.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177 million and $280.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.90% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cricut Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders hold 12.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.22% of the shares at 50.74% float percentage. In total, 44.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.89 million shares (or 28.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.97 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30.64 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 1.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 7.68 million.