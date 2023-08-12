Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -37.55% Year-To-Date

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.22, to imply an increase of 19.16% or $1.0 in intraday trading. The APRN share’s 52-week high remains $98.64, putting it -1485.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.70. The company has a valuation of $42.23M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 822.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.46.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

After registering a 19.16% upside in the last session, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.73 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 19.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.89%, and 11.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.55%. Short interest in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 4.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRN has been trading -173.31% off suggested target high and 19.61% from its likely low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 72.30% this quarter before jumping 63.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $91.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.87 million and $106.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -23.30% before dropping -20.80% in the following quarter.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. insiders hold 31.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.59% of the shares at 25.55% float percentage. In total, 17.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Saltoro Capital, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Innovis Asset Management LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.8 million.