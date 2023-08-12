Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Stock Dropped -4.55% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The BLDE share’s 52-week high remains $6.86, putting it -81.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $284.14M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 632.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLDE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the last session, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and -4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.59%. Short interest in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw shorts transact 2.6 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.92, implying an increase of 52.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $13.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDE has been trading -257.14% off suggested target high and -58.73% from its likely low.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blade Air Mobility Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares are -16.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.77% against 19.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $67.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.6 million and $38.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.80% before jumping 46.30% in the following quarter.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blade Air Mobility Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Blade Air Mobility Inc. insiders hold 3.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.10% of the shares at 67.43% float percentage. In total, 65.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 4.78 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18.08 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 5.03 million shares. This is just over 6.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 6.79 million.