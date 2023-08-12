Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Could See A -17.25% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.58, to imply an increase of 35.41% or $3.29 in intraday trading. The BTDR share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -17.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.60. The company has a valuation of $1.52B, with an average of 97800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTDR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

After registering a 35.41% upside in the last session, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.90 this Friday, 08/11/23, jumping 35.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.34%, and -8.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.73%. Short interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) saw shorts transact 87960.0 shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.80, implying a decrease of -16.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.80 and $10.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTDR has been trading 14.15% off suggested target high and 14.15% from its likely low.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Group has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Bitdeer Technologies Group insiders hold 59.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.18% of the shares at 5.33% float percentage. In total, 2.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with 91308.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.02 million.