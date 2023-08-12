BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) Is Currently -128.33 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20. The BARK share’s 52-week high remains $2.74, putting it -128.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $218.71M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 900.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BARK Inc. (BARK), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BARK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700 this Friday, 08/11/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.41%, and -20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.46%. Short interest in BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) saw shorts transact 10.43 million shares and set a 17.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BARK has been trading -233.33% off suggested target high and -25.0% from its likely low.

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $124.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $139.35 million.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BARK Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.