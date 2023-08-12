At Current Prices, Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Worth A Patient Look?

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.89, to imply a decrease of -3.23% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The DAO share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -157.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.03. The company has a valuation of $494.54M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Youdao Inc. (DAO), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

After registering a -3.23% downside in the last session, Youdao Inc. (DAO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.80 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.23%, and -18.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.70%. Short interest in Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.67, implying an increase of 92.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.72 and $72.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAO has been trading -1761.95% off suggested target high and -843.96% from its likely low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 43.70% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $159.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $245.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.87 million and $206.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.80% before jumping 18.80% in the following quarter.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Youdao Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao Inc. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.03% of the shares at 60.31% float percentage. In total, 58.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.72 million shares (or 38.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NetEase, Inc. with 2.9 million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.97 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.95 million.