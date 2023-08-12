After Sinking 6.84% During Past Week, Is Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Still A Buy?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply a decrease of -20.89% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The PSTV share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -620.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.97. The company has a valuation of $6.85M, with an average of 43710.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

After registering a -20.89% downside in the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.16 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -20.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 16.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.42%. Short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw shorts transact 26370.0 shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.33, implying an increase of 93.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $71.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTV has been trading -2740.0% off suggested target high and -220.0% from its likely low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are -57.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.69% against 10.90%.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plus Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.30% of the shares at 5.32% float percentage. In total, 5.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 72864.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 17010.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $73993.0.