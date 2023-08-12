After Plunging -10.57% During Past Week, Is Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Still A Buy?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply a decrease of -4.25% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The ONCY share’s 52-week high remains $3.39, putting it -67.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $129.05M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

After registering a -4.25% downside in the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.33 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.57%, and -35.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.54%. Short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares are 26.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.91% of the shares at 1.94% float percentage. In total, 1.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by International Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 34659.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70357.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33485.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 67974.0.