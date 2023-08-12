A Look At P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply a decrease of -10.81% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The PIII share’s 52-week high remains $7.05, putting it -256.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $602.55M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 544.95K shares over the past 3 months.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

After registering a -10.81% downside in the last session, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Friday, 08/11/23, dropping -10.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.81%, and -26.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.61%. Short interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) saw shorts transact 3.73 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 64.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PIII has been trading -354.55% off suggested target high and -76.77% from its likely low.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing P3 Health Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) shares are 76.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -120.69% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.10% this quarter before jumping 93.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $289.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $309.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $248.26 million and $258.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.60% before jumping 20.00% in the following quarter.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

P3 Health Partners Inc. insiders hold 30.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.71% of the shares at 32.52% float percentage. In total, 22.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.66 million shares (or 5.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.68 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11.25 million.

We also have Columbia Acorn Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Columbia Acorn Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 6.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 million, or 4.89% of the shares, all valued at about 4.02 million.