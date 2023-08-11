Why EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.40, to imply an increase of 10.60% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The company has a valuation of $159.77M, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.16K shares over the past 3 months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

After registering a 10.60% upside in the last session, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.51 this Thursday, 08/10/23, jumping 10.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.34%, and 17.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 259.98%. Short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EZGO Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

EZGO Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 9.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.11% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 54300.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97197.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 3630.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6497.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2944.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3650.0