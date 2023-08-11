Why Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.43, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The DDOG share’s 52-week high remains $120.75, putting it -33.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.34. The company has a valuation of $28.99B, with an average of 7.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Datadog Inc. (DDOG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DDOG a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the latest session, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 110.08 this Thursday, 08/10/23, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.90%, and -17.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.03%. Short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw shorts transact 9.99 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $106.13, implying an increase of 14.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDOG has been trading -49.29% off suggested target high and 22.59% from its likely low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datadog Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are 8.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.41% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.80% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 32 analysts is $524.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 32 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $544.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $414.26 million and $469.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.50% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 103.26% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -136.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.65% annually.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datadog Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders hold 7.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.32% of the shares at 84.99% float percentage. In total, 78.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.86 million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.25 million shares, or about 5.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.38 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.99 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $722.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.12 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 554.32 million.